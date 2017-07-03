Oil prices rise, but cautiously, as news from US and Opec pulls in different directions

Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by the first fall in US drilling activity in months, although rising output from the Opec cartel — despite a pledge to cut supplies — capped gains.

Brent crude futures added 6c or 0.1% to $48.83 a barrel by 1.37am GMT, after jumping 5% last week for the first gain in six weeks.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 15c or 0.3% to $46.19 a barrel after a more than 7% gain last week from depressed levels.

Traders said US prices were relatively stronger than Brent after US drilling activity fell for the first time since January.

Sentiment for the global Brent benchmark was more subdued due to rising output from within the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

"For the first time in 23 weeks, the number of drill rigs operating in the US fell, down two to 756," ANZ bank said on Monday, but cautioned that "this exuberance may be tempered by news over the weekend that Libyan oil production hit another record".

Despite the drop, the total rig count was still more than double the 341 rigs in the same week a year ago, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes.

The slight cut in US drilling for new production was met by a rise in output from within Opec in June, up by 280,000 barrels a day to an estimated 2017 high of 32.72-million barrels a day, despite the group’s pledge to hold back production in an effort to tighten the market.

Opec’s high output is largely down to rising production from Nigeria and Libya, which were exempted from the output cuts, and whose surge in supplies has undermined efforts by other members like Saudi Arabia to restrict supplies.

Reuters