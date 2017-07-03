Oil prices in eight-day rally on US output cuts, but Opec could temper gains

London — Oil prices rose for an eighth day on Monday, their longest rally in over five years after data pointed to moderating US output, but analysts said news of rising Opec production could temper gains.

Brent crude futures were up 19c at $48.96 a barrel by 8.42am GMT, having gained 5.2% last week in their first weekly gain in six weeks. The eight-day climb is the longest unbroken rally since February 2012.

US crude futures rose 23c to $46.27 a barrel, following last week’s 7% gain.

Drilling activity for new oil production in the US fell for the first time since January, dropping by two rigs, while US government data showed crude output fell in April for the first time this year.

"Sentiment has turned and I think we should be going up (in price). I don’t think it’s going to last, but the momentum at the moment is with the bulls," PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said.

The drop in US rig count and US Energy Information Administration figures showing output fell by 24,000 barrels a day on a monthly basis "sent out a short-term bullish message," he said.

The oil price is still down 14% so far this year, as strong global demand has not been enough to absorb rising output from the US, Nigeria, Libya and other locations, such as the Brazil and the North Sea.

Despite the dip in US drilling, the total rig count was still more than double the 341 rigs in the same week a year ago, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes.

Oil markets remain oversupplied as output from oil cartel Opec hit a 2017 high.

June Opec production was up by 280,000 barrels a day to 32.72-million barrels a day, according to a Reuters survey, despite the group’s pledge to hold back output.

"To put that in context, that is nearly a quarter of the 1.2-million barrels a day Opec agreed to cut," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, adding that the rise came from Nigeria and Libya, which are exempt from the cuts.

Last week, money managers added to their bets against a sustained rise in the oil price. US data showed investors increased short holdings of crude futures and options to close at their highest in a year.

