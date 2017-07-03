Nothing at the ANC’s conference to upset the rand yet

Judging from the rand’s slight strengthening to R13.07/$ on Monday at 7am, proposals heard so far at the ANC’s fifth national policy conference in Soweto have not surprised the market much so far.

The rand weakened 0.49% on Friday and 0.63% on Thursday ahead of the conference.

The monthly survey of purchasing managers from Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research, which is sponsored by Absa, is scheduled for release at 11am.

The purchasing managers index (PMI) tends to be a good forecaster of what Statistics SA’s manufacturing sales and production figures will say in about two months.

The economists’ consensus, according to Trading Economics, is that June’s PMI fell slightly to 50.9 points from May’s 51.5 points.

"The May PMI likely reflected seasonal considerations related to a resumption of activity following the Easter holidays in April," Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday.

"With the inclusion of the June update, the average PMI reading for the second quarter of 2017 [is] likely [to] show a level in the vicinity of the neutral 50 mark. This would suggest little improvement in actual manufacturing activity from the contractions in the prior three consecutive quarters."

Another health check of SA’s manufacturing sector will be provided at about 1.30pm when June’s new vehicle sales figures are released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa).

"New vehicle sales growth is estimated to have contracted by 2%–3% in June from the same month in 2016 following a decline of 2.6% in May. Vehicle sales have contracted in each year since 2014, in line with the deceleration in vehicle financing growth, depressed business and consumer confidence and slowing GDP growth," Kaplan said.

"Naamsa forecasts an essentially flat sales performance in 2017, with annual growth of just 0.2% after sales declined by 11.3% in 2016. This 2017 projection is based on the avoidance of further sovereign credit rating downgrades, no further interest rate increases, a modest increase in GDP growth and the absence of sustained rand depreciation."