MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as rand hedges and miners gain

Rand hedges and diversified miners once again led the JSE into positive territory on Monday after the rand weakened against major currencies.

In early evening trade the rand was at R13.25 to the dollar, from R13.07 previously, tracking the euro which lost 0.54% to the greenback.

The all share closed 1.07% higher at 52,163,8 points, and the blue-chip top 40 index 1.26%.

Industrials gained 1.02%, resources 2.11%, banks 0.5% and financials 0.5%. The platinum index lost 1.43%, gold miners 1.89% and food and drug retailers 0.37%.

Rand-hedge Richemont added 1.08% to R109.34. Earlier on Monday the Swiss company announced it was ending its 19-year ownership of luxury fashion brand Shanghai Tang, and selling it to an Italian investor for an undisclosed amount.

Naspers gained 2.22% to R2,601.61 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.02% to R1,459.72.

BHP added 3.61% to R206.87 and Anglo American 3.3% to R181.31.

Kumba Iron Ore extended its gains from recent weeks, up another 1.99% to R174.62.

Nedbank was up 0.71% to R210.28 and FirstRand 1.55% to R47.88.

Old Mutual added 1.38% to R33.17 and Sanlam 1.73% to R65.92.

Steinhoff gained 1.89% to R68.32 and Woolworths 1.87% to R62.80.

The all share was also supported by firmer US and European markets. The Dow industrial was 0.88% higher at the JSE’s close. The FTSE 100 gained 0.9%, the CAC40 1.51% and the Dax 1.24%.

The recent rally in oil was helping to drive gains in equity markets, after data on Friday that indicated a drop in the number of oil rigs in the US, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

Bonds were weaker with the R186 bid at 8.82% from 8.78% and the R207 at 7.7% from 7.655%.

In early evening trade gold was down 1.47% at $1,222.78 an ounce and platinum 2.18% to R905.91. Brent crude was up 0.66% to $49.30.

The effect of the rand on the local market had become more pronounced, due to increasing offshore exposure by listed companies, Old Mutual Multi-managers strategists said.

According to South African Reserve Bank data R300bn had been invested by South African companies abroad over the past five years. This meant the local economy now had a much bigger built-in hedge against a weak currency, Old Mutual said.

Futures tracked the firmer JSE, with the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index up 1.21% at 46,232 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,666 from Friday’s 18,408.