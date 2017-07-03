JSE firmer, but volumes are light

The JSE pushed higher at lunchtime on Monday, thanks to a weaker rand which played out favourably for resources and other rand-hedge stocks.

Trading volumes were relatively light, however, due to a shortened trading day in the US, which tends to set the tone in global markets.

At 12.25pm the all share index was up 0.48% at 51,859.60 points, as big diversified resources gained 1.2% and platinums 1.27%, while gold stocks bucked the positive trend in mining stocks on a lower metal price.

The rand dropped to its weakest to the dollar since May 19, as disappointing local manufacturing data coincided with relatively poor sentiment towards emerging markets. It was last bid at R13.17 to the dollar from Sunday’s R13.07.

The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 46.7 points in June, marking a contraction from 51.5 in May.

Banks were a little weaker but retailers, which are usually sensitive to fluctuations in the rand, held their own.

Sasfin Securities analyst Rob Towell said the rand’s behaviour warranted closer scrutiny as it was likely to drive the local share market in the short term.

Investors also kept a beady eye on the ANC policy conference, which ends on Wednesday.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, following modest gains in Asia.

"The recent rally in oil is helping to drive gains in equity markets today, although we are seeing small losses in Brent [crude] and WTI [West Texas Intermediate] following an impressive seven-session winning run," Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

Among the larger diversified global miners, Glencore lifted 3.04% to R50.51, BHP 1.96% to R203.57 and Anglo American 1.94% to R178.93.

African Rainbow Minerals rose 2.6% to R86.50 and Exxaro 2.38% to R95.21.

Anglo American Platinum added 2.39% to R306.91.

Private equity group Brait rebounded 3.01% to R62.34, partly on account of the weaker rand. The group’s share price, however, is still down more than 27% this year after having lost 47% in 2016.

Retailer Holdsport was up 5.66% to R60.89 after Brian Joffe’s recently listed investment vehicle Long4Life said it was considering acquiring the sportswear retail chain.

Adcock Ingram was off 1.9% to R57.98 and Advanced Health lost 5.51% to R1.20.

Sibanye Gold shed 1.66% to R14.80.