European markets start third quarter with a bang, led by banks and miners

London — European shares began the new quarter with solid gains and Asian shares held near two-year highs, while the dollar lifted from nine-month lows as US Treasury yields hit their highest since mid-May.

Oil prices rose as US drilling activity declined for the first time since January, though gains were capped after a Reuters survey showing output from oil cartel Opec was at its highest of the year in June.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which suffered its biggest month loss in a year in June on worries over tightening monetary conditions, rose 0.7% in early trade, led higher by banks and basic resources firms.

France’s CAC 40 index rose 0.8%, Spain’s Ibex 0.9% and Italy’s FTSE MIB 1%. Britain’s main FTSE 100 index added 0.3%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan held steady, staying within a stone’s throw of a two-year peak hit last week.

Japan’s Nikkei ticked up 0.1%, buoyed by a Bank of Japan survey showing that confidence among big manufacturers had hit its highest in more than three months in June.

Chinese blue-chip shares dipped on worries the world’s second-biggest economy could be slowing down.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.1%, with financial shares benefiting from the launch on Monday of the Bond Connect scheme linking China’s $9-trillion bond market with overseas investors.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2% as US Treasury yields rose. Ten-year yields hit a high of 2.33% and last stood at 2.31%, up 1.6 basis points.

The euro, which hit 14-month highs against the dollar last week after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi hinted at tweaks to the bank’s bond-buying stimulus programme, fell 0.3% to $1.1394.

In anticipation of growing economic strength, manufacturing activity in the eurozone, as measured by IHS Market’s purchasing managers’ index for June, hit its highest since April 2011.

The yen fell 0.4% to 112.81 to the dollar after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party lost an election in Tokyo on Sunday, potentially signaling trouble ahead for the premier.

Sterling slipped 0.1% to $1.3005. In another hint of tighter policy to come, Bank of England governor Mark Carney said last week that a rise in interest rates was likely to be needed as the economy came closer to running at full capacity.

However, some analysts are not persuaded the BoE will raise rates as Britain negotiates its exit from the EU.

"What may have been a subtle attempt by BoE officials to put the question of policy normalisation on to the table has in fact led to markets now pricing in odds of a 2017 rate hike equivalent to a coin toss," said ING currency strategist Viraj Patel.

German 10-year government bond yields, the benchmark for eurozone borrowing costs, pulled back from three-and-a-half-month highs hit in the wake of Draghi’s comments.

It last stood at 0.47%, down 0.3 basis points.

"The market reaction last week was very sharp and now is probably the time to digest recent comments," said Patrick Jacq, European rates strategist at BNP Paribas. "July could be a more supportive month for bonds as there is less supply, but clearly the trend is now upwards for yields."

Brent crude oil rose 22c to $48.99 a barrel after a survey on Friday showed US drillers cut the number of rigs in use by two to 756 last week. The total was still more than double the number a year ago.

Gains were limited, however, as a Reuters survey on Friday show Opec output rose by 280,000 barrels a day to a 2017 high, despite the group having agreed to cut production to help balance the market.

"To put that in context, that is nearly a quarter of the 1.2-million barrels a day Opec agreed to cut," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, adding that this increase was driven by higher output from Nigeria and Libya, which were exempted from the cuts.

Reuters