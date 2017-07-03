Markets

Bonds weaken as rand pulls back

03 July 2017 - 16:21 Maarten Mittner
South African bonds were weaker on Monday afternoon on a softer rand and as global bonds took a breather, following a realignment in yields last week.

Global bond yields rose in the week amid renewed hawkish views expressed by central banks in the US, UK and the eurozone.

Global trading was subdued ahead of the US independence day public holiday on Tuesday.

The US 10-year treasury yields are now trading at 2.30%, but analysts at Momentum SP Reid say risk assets continue to defy the yield pick-up as equity market valuations remain elevated.

"This development represents an unsustainable near-term technical condition as either yields should move lower decisively or risk assets should make a more realistic appraisal of the outlook for the equity market," Momentum said.

At 3.36pm the R186 was bid at 8.805% from 8.78% and the R207 at 7.685% from 7.655%.

The rand was at R13.2025 to the dollar from Sunday’s R13.0733.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.3065% from 2.3048%, while the UK 10-year gilt was at 1.2492% from 1.2557%.

Earlier, analysts said investors were more cautious about investing in emerging markets, including SA, after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi hinted last week that the bank could make small changes to its stimulus programme.

Global stimulus programmes by central banks in developed markets encouraged risk-on trade with analysts warning risk-off could become the norm in a higher interest-rate environment.

