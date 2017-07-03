Markets

Bonds weaken as focus turns to Europe

03 July 2017 - 12:28 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
South African bonds were marginally weaker on Monday shortly before midday as investors focused on Europe’s economic recovery.

Investors are more cautious about investing in emerging markets, including SA, after European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi hinted last week that the bank could make small changes to its stimulus programme.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg said the investment community was cautious about investing in emerging markets, should the "global stimulus taps be turned off".

TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said there had been a sell-off in the local bond market over the past few days as the EU showed signs of economic growth, with investors starting to favour developed markets.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.79% from Friday’s 8.78% and the R207 at 7.64% from 7.655%.

