Bonds stable at weaker levels

The South African bond market was relatively stable on Monday morning, but vulnerable to talk of a potential rise in interest rates in the developed markets.

Over the past week, during which European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi signalled a plan to taper the bank’s stimulus programme, foreign investors sold a net R2.26bn worth of local bonds.

At the same time, US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen recommitted to gradually increasing rates, an outcome that has the potential to divert funds from emerging markets and into developed markets.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.79% in early trade, but remained at its weakest level since May, having weakened sharply last week. The R186 bond settled at 8.78% on Friday.

Markets would also keep tabs on the ANC policy conference, which wraps up on Wednesday.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said headlines coming out of the conference, which started on Friday, would drive short-term price action for the bonds and the rand.