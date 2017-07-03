Asian shares maintain their gains, bonds still under pressure

Tokyo — Asian stocks held two-years highs on Monday, starting the new month on a solid footing after two quarters of gains.

Expectations of credit tightening by the world’s major central banks kept global bond markets under pressure.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, staying within a stone’s throw of its two-year peak hit last week.

Japan’s Nikkei ticked up 0.2% while US stock futures gained 0.2%.

"Global share markets have so far withstood rises in long-term bond yields," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

Signs of stabilising in China’s economy and a recovery in the European economy helped to boost global share prices in the first half of this year.

A private-sector survey on China’s manufacturing showed a surprise recovery in activity, adding to the evidence of steadying growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Bank of Japan’s tankan corporate survey showed Japanese business sentiment improved slightly more than expected.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 scored its biggest gain for the first half of the year since 2013 while the Nasdaq Composite’s first-half gain was its best in eight years.

European shares had less luck after the European Central Bank and the Bank of England last week signalled their readiness to tighten their monetary policies, with pan-European Euro first 300 stock index hitting 10-week lows on Friday.

Global bond yields have risen sharply following hawkish comments from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi last Tuesday, with German bond yields posting their biggest weekly jump since December 2015 last week.

That helped to lift US bond yields from lows, with the 10-year US Treasuries yield hitting a one-and-a-half-month high of 2.32% on Monday.

The rise came even as data showed US inflation cooled in May. The annual rise in core consumer prices excluding food and energy slowed to 1.4%, its lowest since December 2015.

"In coming weeks, whether we can see a recovery in the US momentum will be a key issue," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.

In the currency market, the euro traded at $1.1417, not far from last week’s high of $1.1445, which was its highest level in more than a year as the common currency drew support from expectations that the ECB will likely scale back its stimulus.

Jens Weidmann, head of Germany’s Bundesbank and a member of the ECB’s rate-setting body, said on Saturday that the ECB was working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The dollar traded at ¥112.35, off Thursday’s six-week high of ¥112.93.

The yen briefly gained on concern Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s reflationary policies may be at risk, after his Liberal Democratic Party suffered an historic defeat in a local election in Tokyo on Sunday, though the impact did not last long.

Oil prices held firm after having gained for seven consecutive sessions by Friday, after data on Friday showed the US oil rig count fell last week for the first time since early January.

Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to $48.90 a barrel while US crude futures gained 0.5% to $46.26 a barrel.

In the Middle East, Qatari shares slumped to one-and-a-half-year lows on Sunday as a deadline for Doha to accept the political demands of four Arab states looked as though it would expire with no sign of the crisis ending.

Saudi Arabia and three allies accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism later agreed to Kuwait’s request to extend the deadline by 48 hours, according to a joint statement on Saudi state news agency SPA.

