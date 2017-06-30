Rand weakens as local politics take centre stage

The rand lost ground to the dollar on Friday morning, as the ANC’s policy conference, where economic policy was set to take centre stage, got under way.

Local politics are expected to be the main market driver, with the conference expected to deal with the crises faced by the economy and divisions within the organisation.

Business Day reported that the party’s secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe, said on Thursday, that while policies decided on at the conference would become policy only after approval by the national elective conference in December, issues such as the economy had to be dealt with immediately.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst Celeste Fauconnier said local markets would be relieved if the conference went as expected. She doubted it would result in major moves, given the uncertainty over the wider political situation and expected policy changes to land redistribution and issues such as black economic empowerment (BEE) and anti-competitive practices to be discussed.

At 9.01am‚ the rand was at R13.0604 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.0225, at R14.9193 to the euro from R14.8976 and at R16.9855 to the pound from R16.9347.

The euro was at $1.1423 from $1.1440.