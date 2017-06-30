Rand shows little reaction to positive trade data

The rand was weaker in late afternoon trade on Friday as the dollar gained marginally to the euro on mixed US data, and as positive local trade data failed to make any impact.

The pound crossed the R17 level to the pound and hovered just below R15 to the euro.

On Thursday, first quarter US GDP growth was revised upwards from 1.2% to 1.4%, but US consumer inflation on Friday disappointed for the second consecutive month.

The US personal consumption expenditures price index, which tracks the cost of goods and services purchased by individuals, fell by 0.1% compared to April, the second decline so far this year. Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, added a token 0.1% for the month, the same as in April.

The 12-month measure also slowed to 1.4%, down from April’s reading and slipped even further from the US Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

The subdued inflationary data has raised renewed doubts about the Fed’s hawkish stance, despite the full employment data and relatively upbeat US growth data supporting further increases.

There are fears in some quarters that the ANC will shift to populist policies in a bid to retain support, such as revising transformation targets in various sectors or targeting the independence of the Reserve Bank.

Comments by President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s policy conference failed to support the currency. Zuma noted that at the time of the budget in February the economy was expected to grow at a low 1.3% in 2017. "Given the current difficulties, even this low growth rate may not be achieved," Zuma said.

SA is in a technical recession, after the economy contracted in the first quarter.

At 3.31pm, the rand was at R13.1213 to the dollar from R13.0225, at R14.9806 to the euro from R14.8976, and at R17.0267 to the pound from R16.9347.

The euro was at $1.1417 from $1.440.

In May, SA’s trade balance recorded another surplus of R9.5bn from a revised surplus of R4.97bn in April. The market was expecting a trade surplus of about R9.3bn for the month.