MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as platinums rebound on softer rand

30 June 2017 - 18:26 Maarten Mittner
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE closed firmer on Friday as the weaker rand boosted platinum shares while retailers recovered following the release of rand-supportive trade data ahead of possible lower interest rates later in the year.

The rand weakened to R13.1424 to the dollar following news reports that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba indicated SA may need to get outside financial help to support the economy, which could include assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The rand later recovered to R13.0827 to the dollar in early evening trade.

Comments by President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s policy conference failed to support the currency. Zuma noted that at the time of the budget in February, the economy was expected to grow at a low 1.3% in 2017. "Given the current difficulties, even this low growth rate may not be achieved," Zuma said.

The all share closed 0.50% higher at 51,611 points, ending the week 0.21% higher, the second positive weekly close in June. The all share is 1.89% up for the year.

The all share was also supported by firmer US markets. The Dow was 0.33% up at the JSE’s close. On Thursday, first-quarter US GDP growth was revised upwards from 1.2% to 1.4%.

The platinum index rose 4.2%, food and drug retailers 0.97%, gold 0.74%, industrials 0.68%, and general retailers 0.55%.

Anglo American Platinum jumped 5.25% to R299.75 as the miner shrugged off a weaker performance earlier in the week following a lower earnings warning. Impala Platinum rose 3.92% to R36.85 and Northam Platinum 4.60% to R40.45.

Naspers closed 0.20% lower at R2,545. The market heavyweight ended the week 3.55% lower. Naspers is 26.36% up for the year.

Steinhoff rose 1.59% to R67.05. Massmart recovered 2.79% to R105.50.

The market showed little reaction to credit numbers released on Friday. Growth in private-sector credit extension rose to 6.7% year on year in May from 5.9% in April.

Bonds were weaker in choppy trade with the R186 bid at 8.78% from 8.69%. The R207 was at 7.64% from 7.59%.

Futures tracked the firmer performance on the JSE, with the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index up 0.36% at 45,584 points. The number of contracts traded was 18,408 from Thursday’s 22,975.

With Karl Gernetzky

