JSE regains some lost ground as economic data boost global markets

The JSE turned marginally firmer at midday on Friday as the weakening trend in equity markets seen this week was capped by upbeat economic data.

On Thursday first-quarter US GDP growth was revised upwards from 1.2% to 1.4%, while on Friday Chinese purchasing managers index (PMI) figures came in better than expected at 51.7 points.

That halted the negative trend in equity markets for now. The negative trend was a result of rising bond yields as the market adapted to the likelihood of a higher global interest-rate environment. This followed hawkish comments from central bank heads in the US, UK and eurozone.

Higher oil prices supported the positive sentiment with the platinum price also firming. Gold was under pressure after the dollar momentarily regained some lost ground against the euro before weakening again.

The weaker rand supported rand hedges.

The Dow closed 0.78% lower on Thursday, with the S&P500 losing 0.86%.

"The S&P 500 held at a minor support area following an intraday rebound, but the near-term structure exhibits a greater level of vulnerability for the first time since early March," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

Food and drug retailers together with financials received some lift from positive credit data, although consumers remain heavily indebted. Growth in private sector credit extension rose to 6.7% year on year in May from 5.9% in April, on a lift in corporate credit extension to 10.1% from 8.5% previously. In May, household credit extension moderated slightly to 2.8% from 2.9% in April.

The rate of credit extended to households was expected to remain muted, on both supply and demand side considerations, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

"Demand side factors include depressed consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak income growth and deleveraging," she said.

At 12.10pm the all share was up 0.31% at 51,513.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.35%. Platinums rose 0.98%, resources 0.58%, the gold index 0.58%, food and drug retailers 0.46%, property 0.27%, industrials 0.26% and financials 0.18%.

Anglo American extended its early-morning gains, firming 0.73% to R176.03.

Sasol recovered 0.74% to R366.50.

Rand-hedge Richemont rose 2.12% to R108.84.

Anglo American Platinum was up 2.44% to R291.76. It earlier warned of an expected 20% drop in profits. Lonmin was up 0.90% to R11.23.

Brait shed 3.25% to R60.15.

In property, Liberty Two Degrees added 2.63% to R9.75, Hyprop 0.97% to R117.13 and New Europe Property Investments 1.37% to R167.41.

Naspers remained under pressure, down 0.99% to R2,524.80.