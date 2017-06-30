JSE opens lower as global markets retreat in weaker bond market environment

The JSE opened weaker on Friday with banks and retailers faring the worst, as the bourse followed softer global markets. It is also keeping an eye on the crucial ANC policy conference that begins on Friday.

The weaker rand supported rand hedges but Naspers was lower in early trade.

Global markets have been losing ground over the past few sessions as bond market yields spiked ahead of expected interest rate increases in the US, UK and eurozone.

Rising yields in UK and European bonds drove the pound and euro higher with both gaining more than 2% on the dollar this week. Currencies usually gain in a higher interest-rate environment with bonds and equities losing ground.

"The sharp moves in bond markets may also be aiding the declines in equity markets in recent days," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

The Dow shed 0.78% to 21,287.03 points on Thursday with Asian markets on Friday morning following the weaker trend. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.92% and the Hang Seng 0.79%.

"Locally we have trade numbers due for release on Friday but all eyes will be on the ANC policy meeting, which gets underway this morning," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Metal prices were trending weaker despite a higher oil price. Platinum dropped 0.22% to R917.94 an ounce and gold 0.26% to $1,242.04. Brent crude lifted 0.77% to $47.885 a barrel.

At 9.34am the all share was 0.14% lower at 51,283.80 and the blue-chip top 40 was down 0.07%. General retailers lost 0.97%, banks 0.84%, platinums 0.46% and property 0.38%.

Anglo American gained 0.37% to R175.39 but BHP shed 0.28% to R201.09.

Sasol was 0.63% lower at R361.49. The share has lost 8% so far this year.

Rand-hedge Richemont recovered 1.04% to R107.69 and British American Tobacco 0.72% to R892.89.

AngloGold Ashanti was off 0.38% to R127.95.

Lonmin added another 3.50% to R11.52. It is now up nearly 6% this week.

Standard Bank shed 1.08% to R141.43, Nedbank 0.96% to R206.50 and FirstRand 0.74% to R47.05.

Retailer Shoprite lost 1.10% to R196.81, Mr Price 1.10% to R153.30 and Truworths 0.78% to R70.25.

Telkom lost 0.53% to R60.11.

Naspers was down 0.58% to R2,535.19.

Kaap Agri was 1.61% lower at R60.02 after listing earlier in the week.

Netcare was 0.79% lower at R25.12 amid the news that medical schemes might be fazed out according to the stipulations of the envisaged National Health Insurance scheme.