JSE likely to slide with global markets on Friday

The Nasdaq’s 1.44% slump on Thursday set the tone for Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday morning.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 1.16%, the Singapore Straits Times index was down 0.85% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.81%.

European stock markets also had a bad Thursday, with Paris’s CAC 40 index falling 1.88%, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index falling 1.83%, and London’s FTSE 100 index falling 0.51%.

Thursday’s bearish mood in global stock markets was blamed on various central bankers indicating they intended raising interest rates in 2017.

SA’s Reserve Bank is scheduled to release May’s private sector credit extension and M3 money supply figures on Friday morning.

Private sector credit extension growth is expected to remain at about April’s 5.9%.

Growth in corporate credit extension has been underpinned by general loans linked to renewable energy projects and mortgage advances on commercial property, Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly note.

She expects the rate of growth in credit extended to households to remain muted at under 3%.

June’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) sponsored by Absa is scheduled for release at 9am on Friday. A poll by Trading Economics found the consensus is that factory managers became slightly more pessimistic, but that the index remained on the expansionary side of 50 points.

June’s Absa PMI is forecast to drop to 50.9 points from May’s 51.5 points.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is scheduled to release May’s balance of trade figures at 12pm.

"The trade surplus is forecast to have increased in May to R12.5bn from R5.1bn in April, with exports lifting in month on month terms after the seasonal Easter holiday-linked decline in the month of April," Kaplan said.

"Based on the available data to date, in the January to April period, export growth has outpaced import growth, yielding a cumulative trade surplus of R9.89bn."

PBT (formerly Prescient) said in a trading statement released after the JSE closed on Thursday that it expected on Friday to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March for continuing operations increased by up to 11%, but HEPS for discontinued operations fell by up to 5%.

PBT sold operating company Prescient to Stellar Capital Partners during the reporting period, resulting in its classification as a discontinued operation.