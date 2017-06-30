The JSE ended the week on a firmer footing after rand weakness lifted some miners as well as rand hedges.

The all share ended the day up 0.5% at 51‚611 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.46%. The all share gained 0.21% this week.

Platinums led the indices rising 4.2% on the day.

Resources gained 0.31%‚ industrials 0.68%‚ gold miners 0.74%‚ food and drug retailers 0.97% and general retailers 0.55%.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 1.91% to R171.21, Assore 2.56% to R194.86, Exxaro 3.23% to R93, and African Rainbow Minerals 4%.to R84.31.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco gained 0.78% to R893.45 and Richemont 1.49% to R108.17.

Anglo American Platinum gained 5.25% to R299.75, Impala 3.92% to R36.85, and Northam 4.6% to R40.45.

Among general retailers, Steinhoff gained 1.59% to R67.05.

Fast moving consumer goods company AVI gained 1.06% to R95 and BID Corporation 2.13% to R299.22.

PPC gained 3.52% to R5.29. Pioneer food gained 2.28% to R135.45.

Aspen Pharmacare gained 2.25% to R287.10 and Ascendis 2.12% to R21.64.

Investment holding Brait lost 2.65% to R60.52.

Old Mutual lost 0.88% to R32.72 and Sanlam 0.89% to R64.80.

Comments from several central bank officials this week have roiled markets. However‚ upbeat international economic data has helped counterbalance the effect on equity markets of expectations that monetary policy will be tightened later in the year.

Any tightening of monetary policy is likely to remain gradual‚ but the shift in tone has not gone unnoticed‚ Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

In SA‚ market focus remains on the ANC national policy conference that continues until Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank reported on Friday that SA’s private-sector credit growth grew to an annualised 6.69% in May, higher than the 5.9% to 6% expected by most analysts.

The Bank also reported that SA’s trade surplus increased to R9.5bn in May 2017‚ slightly higher than the Bloomberg consensus forecast of R9.3bn.

The rate of credit extended to households is‚ however‚ expected to remain muted on both supply- and demand-side considerations‚ Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said. Analysts also expect SA’s trade surplus to increase later this year.

On Thursday‚ first quarter US GDP growth was revised upwards from 1.2% to 1.4%‚ while on Friday‚ Chinese purchasing managers index figures came in better than expected at 51.7 points.

On Friday‚ inflation data out of both the US and eurozone came in slightly less than expected.

At the close‚ all US markets were in positive territory.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.37%‚ the S&P 500 0.21%‚ and the Nasdaq 0.04%.

European markets were slightly down. The FTSE 100 lost 0.12%‚ the CAC 40 0.15%‚ the DAX 30 0.42%.

In early evening trade‚ the rand was at R13.0702 to the dollar from R13.0225, at R14.9187 to the euro from R14.8976, and at R16.9783 to the pound from R16.9347.

Gold was down 0.19% to $1‚242.87 an ounce but platinum was up 0.13% to $921.20.

Brent crude was up 1.03% to $48.01 a barrel.