Hawkish central banks put the dollar in a petulant mood

Singapore — The dollar extended its losses on Friday as major central banks signalled that the era of cheap money was coming to an end in a boon to sterling, the euro and the Canadian dollar, while Asian shares were hit by dismal performances of European and US markets.

"International markets continued to adjust for a 2018 outlook where other central banks join the Fed in gradually reducing monetary stimulus," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney, wrote in a note.

The dollar index fell 0.1% to 95.505, poised for a 1.8% slide this week, having fallen in all sessions but one. It is down 1.45% for the month, and 4.8% for the quarter.

The Korean won weakened against the dollar after the country reported industrial production rose by 0.2% in May from a month earlier, missing expectations for growth of 1.5%. That followed a 2.2% decline in April The dollar was up 0.3% at 1,144.3 won.

But the greenback remained lower against other major currencies. Adding to the dollar’s weakness against the yen was data showing Japanese core consumer prices rose 0.4% in May from a year earlier in its fifth consecutive month of gains, although inflation remains well below the central bank’s 2% target.

The dollar fell 0.25% to ¥111.84, after losing 0.2% on Thursday. It was heading for a 1.1% gain for the month, but is down 4.3% this year.

Bank of England (BoE) governor Mark Carney surprised many on Wednesday by conceding a rate increase was likely to be needed as the economy came closer to running at full capacity.

Sterling was 0.1% higher on Friday at $1.3017, adding to Thursday’s 0.6% gain.

Two top policy makers at the Bank of Canada also suggested they might tighten monetary policy there as early as July.

The dollar slipped 0.2% to C$1.2977, extending Thursday’s 0.26% loss.

Despite comments by sources that European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi had intended to signal tolerance for a period of weaker inflation, not an imminent policy tightening, the euro on Friday revisited the one-year high of $1.1445 hit on Thursday.

The euro remained close to that level and was at $1.14425 on Friday, retaining most of Thursday’s 0.6% gain.

"The shifting monetary policy trajectories of other central banks are making other currencies more attractive relative to the US dollar," said Kathy Lien, MD at BK Asset Management in New York.

In stocks, the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%, set to end the month up 1.7% after hitting a two-year high on Thursday.

It is up 5.3% for the quarter and has risen 18.3% this year.

The negative sentiment infected Chinese shares despite surveys showing activity in the country’s manufacturing and services sector accelerated in June from the previous month.

Manufacturers appeared to enjoy strong external demand, as new orders and production rose at a solid pace.

The CSI 300 index fell 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 1.1%. Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 1.1%, shrinking its monthly gain to 1.8% and its quarterly increase to 5.8%.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.45%, while Australian shares dropped 1.35%. Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led declines on Wall Street with a 1.4% loss. The Nasdaq is poised to post a 0.9% loss for the month, but is still up 14% this year.

The drop in tech stocks overnight was due to a rotation into bank shares, which have lagged this year, after the biggest US banks revealed buyback and dividend plans that beat analysts’ expectations after the Fed approved their capital proposals in its annual stress test program.

The S&P financials index rose as much as 2% overnight, while the S&P technology index fell as much as 2.7%. European shares also lost 1.3% as dividend-paying sectors took a hit on prospects for higher interest rates.

In commodities, oil prices continued their recovery this week on a decline in weekly US crude production.

US crude added 0.7% to $45.20 a barrel in its seventh consecutive session of gains, bringing its weekly increase to 5.1%, and narrowing its monthly and quarterly losses to 6.5% and 10.7% respectively.

Global benchmark Brent gained 0.8% to $47.77 a barrel, poised to post a 5.1% loss for the month and 9.6% for the quarter.

The dollar’s weakness this year has been a boon for gold, which is up 8.35% in the same period. It was up 0.2% at $1,247.28/oz on Friday.

