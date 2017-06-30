Markets

Futures end the week firmer as rand hedges and miners gain

30 June 2017 - 18:08 Karl Gernetzky
Stock exchange. Picture: ISTOCK
Futures closed higher on Friday tracking the JSE while global equity markets were mixed.

The all share ended the day up 0.5% at 51‚611 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.46%. The all share gained 0.21% for the week.

Platinums led the indices rising 4.2% on the day.

Resources gained 0.31%‚ industrials 0.68%‚ gold miners 0.74%‚ food and drug retailers 0.97% and general retailers 0.55%.

In early evening trade the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.37%‚ the S&P 500 0.21%‚ and the Nasdaq 0.04%.

European markets were slightly down. The FTSE 100 lost 0.12%‚ the CAC 40 0.15%‚ the DAX 30 0.42%.

Gold was down 0.19% to $1‚242.87 an ounce but platinum was up 0.13% to $921.20.

At 4.42pm‚ the rand was at R13.0828 to the dollar from R13.0225, at R14.9262 to the euro from R14.8976, and at R16.9906 to the pound from R16.9347.

Brent crude was up 1.45% to $48.21 a barrel.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.36% at 45‚548 points. The index is down 0.23% for the week.

The number of contracts traded was 18,408 from Thursday’s 22,975.

