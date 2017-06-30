Futures end the week firmer as rand hedges and miners gain
Futures closed higher on Friday tracking the JSE while global equity markets were mixed.
The all share ended the day up 0.5% at 51‚611 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.46%. The all share gained 0.21% for the week.
Platinums led the indices rising 4.2% on the day.
Resources gained 0.31%‚ industrials 0.68%‚ gold miners 0.74%‚ food and drug retailers 0.97% and general retailers 0.55%.
In early evening trade the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.37%‚ the S&P 500 0.21%‚ and the Nasdaq 0.04%.
European markets were slightly down. The FTSE 100 lost 0.12%‚ the CAC 40 0.15%‚ the DAX 30 0.42%.
Gold was down 0.19% to $1‚242.87 an ounce but platinum was up 0.13% to $921.20.
At 4.42pm‚ the rand was at R13.0828 to the dollar from R13.0225, at R14.9262 to the euro from R14.8976, and at R16.9906 to the pound from R16.9347.
Brent crude was up 1.45% to $48.21 a barrel.
The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.36% at 45‚548 points. The index is down 0.23% for the week.
The number of contracts traded was 18,408 from Thursday’s 22,975.
