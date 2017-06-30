Bonds slump as comments by central banks send ripples through markets

South African bonds were weaker on Friday shortly before midday, as comments made by US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) officials earlier in the week continued to filter through the markets.

US Fed chairperson Janet Yellen reiterated on Monday that the bank would continue to raise interest rates, albeit gradually.

ECB president Mario Draghi said on Tuesday that the bank was preparing to temper its quantitative easing programme. The euro surged against the dollar thereafter.

Increasing interest rates in developed markets makes emerging-market debt less attractive.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said while these market moves were a little more rational than earlier in the week, it was a clear case of risk-off sentiment, yield weakness, and euro gains.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.75% from Thursday’s 8.69% and the R207 at 7.64% from 7.59%.