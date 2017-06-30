Markets

Bonds on weaker footing despite positive economic data

30 June 2017 - 16:23 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
South African bonds were weaker on Friday afternoon as the rand continued to lose ground against major currencies, despite data from the eurozone showing that inflation in June fell to its lowest level in 2017.

Comments made by US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England officials this week have sent ripples through financial markets, as investors prepared for a possible tightening of monetary policy later in 2017.

On Friday, the EU’s statistics agency said that consumer prices in the currency area in June were 1.3% higher than a year earlier, compared with 1.4% in May. The ECB is targeting a rate of just below 2%, with the lower rate reflective of energy prices, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

This could help temper expectations of monetary policy tightening, as the ECB waits for inflation to pick up in order to allow for interest-rate increases.

Increasing interest rates in developed markets makes emerging-market debt less attractive.

In SA, market focus was on global factors and the ANC national policy conference, rather than local data releases, analysts said.

The Reserve Bank reported on Friday that SA’s private-sector credit growth grew to an annualised 6.69% in May, slightly higher than the 5.9%-6% expected by most analysts.

The Bank also reported that SA’s trade surplus increased to R9.5bn in May 2017‚ slightly higher than the Bloomberg consensus forecast of R9.3bn.

At 3.31pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.75% from 8.69%, while the R207 was at 7.635% from 7.59%.

The rand was at R13.1213 to the dollar from R13.0225.

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.