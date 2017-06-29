Rand weakens despite euro hitting 13-month high against the dollar

The rand was back above the R13 to the dollar level on Thursday afternoon, despite the continued gains by European currencies that have followed hawkish comments from central bank officials.

The rand usually tracks the euro, which reached a 13-month high against the greenback on Thursday.

At 3.23pm, the rand was at R13.0182 to the dollar from R12.9381, at R14.847 to the euro from R14.7182, and at R16.8921 to the pound from R16.7255.

The euro was at $1.1405 from $1.1376.

Markets are still digesting a tonal shift from central bank officials this week, while there were further signs GDP growth in the eurozone was picking up — including confidence indicators and inflation data from Germany.

Policy committee members from the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB), as well as the Banks of England and Canada have all made comments this week which have led to expectations of a tapering of monetary stimulus later this year.

Markets are seemingly shrugging off anonymous sources from within the ECB that comments, read by the market as speaking to gradual monetary tightening this year, were misinterpreted, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The European Commission’s economic sentiment indicator, which aggregates business and consumer confidence, jumped from 109.2 in May to 111.1 — its highest level since August 2007, the newswire said.

Earlier on Thursday, Statistics SA reported that producer price inflation (PPI) came in at 4.8% year on year in May from 4.6% in April, in line with expectations.

The slight acceleration was due to higher oil and petrol prices, but analysts expect inflationary pressure to subside somewhat due to low consumer confidence and petrol price decreases.

Petrol is expected to drop by about 67c a litre in early July.

© Business Day