Rand marginally weaker as producer inflation comes in as expected

The rand kept to its weaker bias at midday on Thursday despite producer inflation coming in pretty much as expected. A continued improvement in inflationary prospects for the rest of the year suggests a possible interest-rate cut later in 2017.

The producer price index (PPI) came in at 4.8% year on year in May from 4.6% in April.

The slight acceleration was due to higher oil and petrol prices, but further pressure on producer inflation is set to subside next month, with the petrol price expected to drop by about 67c a litre on July 5.

Both PPI and consumer price index (CPI) inflation were expected to moderate in 2017, with CPI inflation returning to the 3% to 6% target range, said Investec economist Annabel Bishop. "However, the Reserve Bank is likely to maintain a cautious policy stance with the rand flagged as an upside risk to the inflation outlook," she said.

Cooling inflation and weaker-than-expected growth would see the Bank beginning to ease monetary policy in the second half of 2017, BMI Research analysts said.

However, with an uncertain political environment continually threatening to prompt a sharp sell-off in the rand, policy makers would take a gradual approach, cutting by only 25 basis points (bps) this year and an additional 25bps in 2018, BMI said.

At 11.38am, the rand was at R12.9648 to the dollar from R12.9381, at R14.7860 to the euro from R14.7182, and at R16.8266 to the pound from R16.7255.

The euro was at $1.1405 from $1.1376.

The rand has failed to make significant headway in the weaker dollar environment as the market awaits the ANC national policy conference, which begins on Friday.

Demand for dollars saw the rand weaken to an intra-day worst level of R13.0775 to the dollar on Wednesday, before dollar sellers entered the market.

The euro remained on the front foot despite coming off intra-day highs on Thursday morning. "Significant half-year dollar inflows entering the markets could effectively cap further moves in the rand to the firmer side," Nedbank said.