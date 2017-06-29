Rand back under R13/$ on Thursday morning
The rand strengthened back under R13/$ in the early hours of Thursday morning, trading at R12.90/$, R14.70/€ and R16.71/£ at 7am.
The JSE’s all share index, which advanced 0.32% on Wednesday and 0.28% on Tuesday, may be set for its third day of gains judging by markets trading ahead of its opening.
Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was more than 1% higher, helped by BHP rising 2.53% to A$23.46. BHP closed 2% higher at R197.65 on the JSE on Wednesday.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.88% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index 0.43%, taking their cue from the US where the Nasdaq index closed 1.43% higher and the S&P 500 index 0.88% higher on Wednesday.
Statistics SA is scheduled to release May’s producer price index (PPI) dada at 11:30am.
Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday that annual producer inflation could show a slight lift to 4.7% in May from 4.6% in April since petrol prices rose 47c/l and diesel prices 30c/l.
"The recovery in international oil prices has seen local petrol and diesel price growth in year-on-year terms since November 2016, which has translated into higher contributions of the petroleum component of the basket to headline PPI inflation.
"However, the retreat in the oil price from a recent peak of $57 a barrel in December 2016 to $45 a barrel presently has contributed to the petrol and diesel price cuts of 25c/l and 23c/l in June. The Department of Energy is currently estimating a substantial petrol price cut of 67c/l for July. In terms of other considerations, the May PPI update is also likely to reflect ongoing manufactured food price disinflation and deflation at the agricultural level," Kaplan wrote.
