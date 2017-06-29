Oil rises for sixth consecutive session on declining US output

Singapore — Crude oil rose for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday to its highest since June 19 on a decline in US output, but ongoing concern about global oversupply continued to drag.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had risen 28c, or 0.6%, to $44.01 a barrel by 2.15am GMT, while benchmark Brent futures gained 28c, or 0.6%, to $47.59 a barrel.

"The fast ramp-up in shale drilling and the unexpectedly large rebound in Libya/Nigeria production are on track to slow the 2017 stock draws," investment bank Goldman Sachs said.

"This creates risks that the normalisation in inventories will not be achieved by the time the Opec cut ends next March. We expect this will leave prices trading near $45 [a barrel] until there is evidence of a decline in the US horizontal oil rig count, sustained stock draws or additional Opec production cuts."

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude stocks rose 118,000 barrels last week, while weekly production declined 100,000 barrels per day to 9.3-million barrels a day. That was the biggest decline in weekly output since July 2016.

There was additional support stemming from a decline in US petrol inventories.

"Prices were also supported after data showed another strong drawdown in inventories in the US," ANZ said in a note.

"[Petrol] inventories fell 894,000 barrels. This suggests demand is starting to pick up, after a slow start to the US summer driving season."

Other analysts and traders noted the US production decline last week was related to temporary factors like Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf of Mexico and maintenance work in Alaska that are likely to be reversed in coming weeks.

Futures rose after the Energy Information Administration report, even though data showed a build instead of the 2.6-million barrel draw that analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

Ian Taylor, head of the world’s largest independent oil trader Vitol, said Brent would stay in a range of $40-$55 a barrel for the next few quarters as higher US production slowed a rebalancing of the market.

JBC Energy analysts said in a report that they saw room for prices to recover, adding "there is now significant room for speculative support for prices to develop if a catalyst were to emerge".

Still, global supply is ample despite output cuts by oil cartel Opec and other producing countries of 1.8-million barrels a day since January.

Opec and the other producers, trying to reduce a crude glut, agreed in May to extend the supply cut until end-March 2018. But Opec has exempted Nigeria and Libya from curbing output.

Opec delegates have said they will not rush to cut crude output further or end the exemptions, although a meeting in Russia in July is likely to consider further steps to support the market.

