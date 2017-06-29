MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as industrials and banks retreat

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as industrials and banks retreated in risk-off trade, following gold shares on a weaker Dow opening and lower European markets.

The Dow was 0.22% weaker at the JSE’s close and the Dax lost 1.64%.

Global markets were under pressure for most of the day following sharp spikes in global bond yields and a weaker dollar as markets changed gears toward the increased likelihood of a higher interest rate environment.

US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen last week reaffirmed its hawkish stance on further interest rate increases this year. It also seems increasingly likely that the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will follow suit.

After a promising start banks and financials faded toward the close with industrials also losing ground, led by market heavyweight Naspers closing 1.16% off at R2,549.98.

Global miners were the flavour of the day, but rand hedges were under pressure for most of the day. Anglo American lifted 2.46% to R174.75 and British American Tobacco dropped 1.61% to R886.50.

The all share ended the day 0.47% lower at 51,356 points, and the blue-chip top 40 closed 0.64% lower. The gold index lost 3.26%, industrials 0.81% and banks 0.88%. General retailers climbed 0.53% and platinums gained 0.40%.

Among gold shares, Gold Fields lost 4.91% to R43.54 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.87% to R128.44.

Kumba Iron Ore jumped 4.78% to R168 and African Rainbow Minerals rose 4.61% to R81.07.

Barclays Africa was off 1.44% at R143.50.

The rand was weaker in early evening trade in a choppy trading day as the local currency sought direction between a weaker dollar and upbeat producer inflation data. PPI came in at 4.8% year on year in May from 4.6% in April. If a weakening trend continues the likelihood increases that the Reserve Bank might lower interest rates.

Bond yields rose as bond prices fell, in line with the global trend in which yields on the 10-year US bond and 10-year UK gilt also rose. The R186 was bid at 8.73% from 8.67%.

Futures tracked the weaker JSE, with the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index down 1.15% at 45,300 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,975 from Wednesday’s 19,121.

With Karl Gernetzky