JSE opens firmer on miners and retailers as dollar weakens

The JSE opened in positive territory on Thursday on broad-based gains, led by miners, with retailers and banks rising on a firmer rand as the dollar weakened to above $1.14 to the euro.

The rand firmed to R12.8648 to the dollar in early morning trade before weakening again.

The weaker greenback boosted US stocks on Wednesday, with the Dow climbing 0.68% to 21,454.61 points. Asian markets were higher in response, with the Nikkei 225 adding 0.45% and the Hang Seng 1.05%.

Platinum shares were also firm favourites on Thursday on a marginally higher metal price, which rose 0.24% to $922.98 an ounce.

Local retailers were sold off heavily on Wednesday as risk-off sentiment reigned, but rebounded on Thursday morning amid predictions that the Reserve Bank would cut rates before the end of the 2017.

Cooling inflation and weaker-than-expected growth would result in the Reserve Bank beginning monetary easing in the second half of 2017, BMI Research analysts said.

However, with an uncertain political environment continually threatening to prompt a sharp sell-off in the rand, policy makers would take a gradual approach, cutting by only 25 basis points this year and an additional 25 basis points in 2018, BMI said.

Local banks were supported by a strong showing by US banks on the Dow as the US Federal Reserve announced the results of their annual stress tests.

"Citigroup, JP Morgan and Bank of America were advised that they all have sufficient capital, upon which they announced share buy backs of more than $10bn of stock," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Mining stocks were well supported in early trade following a rebound in oil prices, with Brent crude up 0.80% to $47.78 a barrel in early trade.

At 9.40am the all share was up 0.57% at 51,889.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 had added 0.58%. Resources were up 1.63%, general retailers 0.87%, platinums 0.81%, banks 0.75% and financials 0.49%. The gold index softened 1.06%.

Among the larger diversified miners, Anglo American gained 3.73% to R176.91.

Iron ore and steel shares were up as commodity prices rose for the third consecutive day. Kumba Iron Ore jumped 5.38% to R168.95 and ArcelorMittal rose 4.99% to R5.47.

AngloGold Ashanti came under further pressure after announcing its intention to cut 8,500 jobs, losing 1.41% to R130.36.

Anglo American Platinum lifted 1.14% to R288.

Barclays Africa led the big banks gaining 0.93% to R146.94, FirstRand 0.63% to R48.19 and Capitec 2.26% to R823.

Retailers Truworths rose 1.64% to R70.54, Mr Price 1.47% to R154.57 and Massmart 1.12% to R103.79.

Residential property group Indluplace added 2.56% to R10.