The JSE reversed earlier gains to end Thursday’s trading session in negative territory‚ led by losses in industrial‚ bank and gold indices.

The all share closed 0.47% lower at 51‚356 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.64%‚ reflecting losses in equity markets in the US and Europe.

Banks lost 0.88%‚ gold miners 3.26%‚ financials 0.4%‚ industrials 0.81%‚ and property 0.28%.

Resources firmed 0.3%‚ platinum 0.4% and general retailers 0.53%.

The JSE‚ which opened the day firmer‚ followed losses on all major European markets and in the US.

Analysts said investors’ positive sentiment towards emerging markets had abated somewhat after recent comments from global central bank officials. Markets are also watching for new political controversies as the ANC heads to a national policy conference on Friday.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch Inbev lost 2.05% to R1,447,74, British American Tobacco 1.61% to R886,50, and Richemont 1.54% to R106.58.

In Industrials, Bidvest lost 2.16% to R155.60.

Anglogold Ashanti lost 2.87% to R128.44, Gold Fields 4.91% to R43.54 and Sibanye 2.31% R15.23.

Standard Bank lost 1.06% to R142.97, Firstrand 1.02% to R47.40, and Barclays Africa 1.44% to R143.50.

In a fourth straight day of losses, market heavyweight Naspers was down 1.16% to R2,549.98.

Sasol shed 1.54% to R363,80

Diversified miners gained on the day to help lead the resources index into positive territory. Anglo American gained 2.46% to R174.75 and BHP Billiton 2.03% to R201.66.

Data indicating steady demand from Chinese steel producers also boosted some stocks, as the price of iron ore climbed 4.2% in early evening trade to $62 per tonne.

Kumba gained 4.78% to R168, Exxaro 4.48% to R90.09, African Rainbow Minerals 4.61% to R81,07.

At the close‚ major US equities had opened in mixed territory‚ while European markets were down as the market digests comments that monetary policy tightening is looming.

The euro‚ which the rand usually tracks‚ reached 13-month highs against the greenback after economic data out of the eurozone indicated economic growth is picking up.

Markets appear to have shrugged off earlier reports that European Central Bank president Mario Draghi was misinterpreted in a speech this week‚ widely seen as paving the way for removing monetary stimulus‚ Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney that accelerating UK growth would eventually lead to higher interest rates‚ lifted the pound.

"It’s clear that both Draghi and Carney aren’t entirely behind the idea that monetary policy should be tightened any time soon, but comments in recent days appear to suggest they’re reluctantly accepting the growing consensus within their central banks and preparing markets for a potential move," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

Tech stocks weighed on the Nasdaq‚ down 0.81% at the close.

The Dow Jones industrial average had lost 0.15%‚ and the S&P 500 0.34%.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.2%‚ the CAC 40 1.47%‚ and the DAX 30 1.4%.

Brent crude was up 1.03% in its fourth straight day of gains to $47.89.

Gold lost 0.35% to $1‚244.55 an ounce while platinum was up 0.11% to $921.73.

The rand was at R12.9978 to the dollar from R12.9381

The euro was at $1.1423 from $1.1376.