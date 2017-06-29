The futures market lost more than 1% on Thursday, as a weaker rand put pressure on bank stocks and rand hedges.

The all share closed 0.47% lower at 51‚356 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.64%‚ reflective of losses in equity markets in the US and Europe.

Banks lost 0.88%‚ gold miners 3.26%‚ financials 0.4%‚ industrials 0.81%‚ and property 0.4%.

Resources firmed 0.3%‚ platinum 0.4% and general retailers 0.53%.

The JSE‚ which opened the day firmer‚ followed losses on all major European markets and in the US. Market volatility has followed hawkish comments from a number of central bank officials this week, all speaking to a tightening of monetary policy in coming months.

In early evening trade all US equities were down.

The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 0.38%, the S&P 500 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 1.83%.

At 5.50pm the local near-dated‚ top-40 Alsi futures index was down 1.15% at 45,300 points.

The number of contracts traded was 22,975 from Wednesday’s 19,921.

The rand was at R13.0097 to the dollar from R12.9381, it was R14.8685 to the euro from R14.7182, and was R16.8912 to the pound from R16.7255.

Gold was 0.38% down to $1244.17 an ounce and platinum was little changed at $920.89.