Bonds weaken as global yields rise on expectations of more interest-rate hikes

South African bonds were weaker in late afternoon trade on Thursday as part of a worldwide trend of rising bond yields. An interest-rate-hiking cycle is expected to continue in the US, and the EU and UK are similarly considering whether or not to lift rates.

Interest-rate increases tend to support currencies as they mean greater yield gains with lower risk, while a looser monetary policy supports compressed bond yields as bond prices rise.

The euro and pound have been gaining in response while the dollar weakened against the euro as US Federal Reserve Bank chair Janet Yellen emphasised that interest-rate increases "would be gradual".

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi, and Bank of England governor Mark Carney, have affirmed a view in the markets that they were inclined to support rate hikes in 2017, after initial confusion resulting from their comments.

"It’s clear that both Draghi and Carney aren’t entirely behind the idea that monetary policy should be tightened any time soon, but comments in recent days appeared to suggest they’re reluctantly accepting the growing consensus within their central banks and preparing markets for a potential move," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

At 3.32pm the R186 was bid at 8.70% from 8.67% and the R207 was at 7.59% from 7.575%.

Local bonds were also under pressure from a softer rand. The rand was at R13.0145/$ from R12.9381/$.

The 10-year US bond was at 2.296% from 2.229%.

The UK 10-year gilt rose 6% to 1.2239% from 1.1546%.

Further losses on local bonds were capped by positive producer inflation data released earlier in the day. The producer price index (PPI) increased to 4.8% in May compared to 4.6% in April.

A consensus of economists polled by Trading Economics had predicted a 4.7% increase.

Lower inflation rates tend to support bonds and the Reserve Bank might lower interest rates later in 2017, also benefiting bonds.