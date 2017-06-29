ANALYSIS: Opec is losing its battle to balance the market — but has a reason to keep on fighting

Income could rise in the rest of the year if, as Opec hopes, a supply glut is banished. Opec plus Russia and other non-Opec producers agreed on May 25 to extend supply cuts to March, after an initial deal to keep them in place for the first half of 2017.

"I expect the gains for Opec to be higher during the second semester 2017 due to a tight market in the third and fourth quarter, despite an oversupply from non-Opec not tied to the Opec agreement and higher-than-expected production from Libya and Nigeria," said Chakib Khelil, Algeria’s former oil minister.

He estimated Opec revenues rose about 8% in the first half of 2017, following its move at the end of 2016 to cut overall output by about 4%. "The overall gain in revenues for Opec would be in the 9%-10% range for the whole of 2017 compared to 2016," the former minister said.

Opec’s decision in late 2016 to return to a policy of limiting supply, in co-operation with Russia and other nonmembers, marked the end of a two-year period in which the group pumped at will in a Saudi-led shift to curb rival output and boost market share, which accelerated a drop in prices.

"I think the extent to which Saudi Arabia bled revenue during 2014-2016 forced them back to the Opec table before the job of really turning the screw on US shale and other non-Opec supply was completed," said David Fyfe, chief economist at trading firm Gunvor.

"However, the production deal has at least stanched the cash haemorrhage for now," he said.

The Reuters calculation is based on data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and figures published by Opec about its production according to estimates by six secondary sources.

For the price, Reuters used the Opec basket, an index of the crudes sold by the member countries.

It is intended to illustrate the general trend for oil revenues and does not aim to give exact estimates of countries’ oil export earnings.

Stick with it

Opec and non-Opec allies led by Russia initially agreed to cut about 1.8-million barrels a day in the first half of 2017. But with the supply glut proving slow to shift, they agreed on May 25 to prolong the deal to the first quarter of 2018.

A drop in prices since then has prompted some Opec delegates to question whether the deal is enough, but the group is in no rush to deepen its output cut.

Rising US production has undermined some of the impact of the Opec-led cuts. In addition, Libya and Nigeria, two Opec members exempted from the curbs, have increased output although not by enough to alter the overall picture of lower Opec output in the six-month period.