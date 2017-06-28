JSE’s miners may benefit from the rand being back over R13/$
The rand was hovering at R13/$ on Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s sharp slide from R12.81/$ at about 9am to R13.04/$ at 7.15pm.
The rand’s 1.16% depreciation on Tuesday was attributed to a number of disturbing South African news events: Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago had to file court papers to defend the central bank’s independence from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s order that Parliament should amend the Constitution; Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi echoed Mkhwebane’s attack on the central bank in a speech, and data showed SA lost 48,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2017.
The rand also suffered from the dollar and euro strengthening.
US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said in a question-and-answer session in London that she believed there would not be another financial crisis in her lifetime.
Yellen said this was largely thanks to reforms of the banking system since the 2008 global financial crisis, and urged people to be vocal in their defence of the reforms from politicians wanting to unwind them.
The rand’s slide benefited the JSE’s large miners. Anglo American gained 5.45% to R167.90, Glencore 4.52% to R47.40 and BHP 4.04% to R193.79.
In Sydney, BHP was 1.96% higher at A$22.90 at 7am.
Wescoal, which is in the process of acquiring Keaton Energy, said on June 19 it expected to report on Wednesday a "significant increase in group profitability driven by strong production from our flagship Elandspruit mine".
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March, however, would halve due to nonrecurring costs and black economic empowerment (BEE) share dilution.
