JSE loses momentum after a positive start

After opening higher on Wednesday, the JSE had reversed gains by lunchtime as rand hedges continue to be lifted by a weaker currency, while market heavyweight Naspers extended its losses for the week.

The all share was flat at 51,412.10 points, with diversified miners also benefiting from a weaker rand and higher commodity prices. After posting good gains on Tuesday, gold and platinum miners fell 0.37% and 0.46%, respectively.

Resources were up 0.36%, food and drug retailers 0.98%, financials 0.42%, and banks 0.33%.

Following the release of market-pleasing results last week, Naspers management has moved to quell any speculation it is considering unbundling Chinese investment Tencent. Having now given back all of Friday’s gains, Naspers was down 1.77% to R2,561.89.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 1.58% to R160.82 and is up 9.72% so far this week. Anglo American Platinum gained 1.35% to R291.99, despite warning on Tuesday that interim headline earnings, expected in July, would be at least 20% lower than the previous corresponding period.

BHP was up 0.98% to R195.69.

Rand-hedge British American Tobacco was up 0.44% to R900.41 and Richemont 0.83% to R108.29.

Old Mutual gained 1.14% to R32.88 and Discovery 1.62% to R129.82.

In fast moving consumer goods, Tiger Brands lost 1.72% to R365.17 and AVI 1.39% to R93.77. Bidcorp gained 2.74% to R296.91.

Europe’s leading markets were weaker at midday, with export-heavy stocks grappling with euro strength and pressure on tech shares, Dow Jones Newswires said.

The DAX 30 was down 0.63%, the CAC 40 0.47%, and the FTSE 100 0.21%.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi indicated on Tuesday that current accommodative measures may be tweaked later in 2017, which lifted the euro.

Analysts expect a tightening of eurozone monetary policy to begin in September or October. Markets are also digesting comments from US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen that interest rates in the world’s largest economy should continue to rise.

Analysts expect the rand to trend slightly weaker, despite usually tracking the euro. If it were not for local politics, mild rand gains would be expected today, Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi has called for a debate on the efficacy of the Reserve Bank’s inflation-targeting policy‚ in apparent support for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s call for the Bank’s mandate to change. "This could add a little uncertainty to the simmering stew of the South African economy with the broth becoming more unpleasant as the chefs argue about their recipe," TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said.

Oil prices, of significant focus in global markets this week due to a supply glut, were steady. The price of international benchmark Brent crude was up 1.04% to $46.65 a barrel.

At midday, platinum was up 0.34% to $921.66 an ounce and gold 0.42% at $1,252.13.

The rand was flat against most major currencies, at R13 to the dollar, R14.78 to the euro, and R16.67 to the pound.

