The JSE came back from a mixed start to end Wednesday’s trading session in positive territory‚ led by gains by banks and diversified miners.

Banks and financial stocks ignored the clarity provided on Tuesday by the Competition Commission‚ that it would withdraw rand-rigging allegations against some banks.

The all share closed 0.32% higher at 51‚596.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.48%. Financials lifted 0.83% and resources 0.96%.

Gold and platinum miners lost 3.24% and 1.37%‚ respectively‚ and general retailers 1.55%.

BHP was 1.99% up to R197.65 and Anglo American 1.58% to R170.55.

Standard Bank was up 1.67% to R144.50, Nedbank 1.16% to R210.50 and Investec 2.58% to R96.19

Analysts said investors’ positive sentiment towards emerging markets had been cooling with respect to SA‚ as the ANC headed to a national policy conference on Friday.

BMI Research lowered its growth forecast for SA‚ saying there were few signs of economic momentum picking up until 2018‚ as investor caution prevailed ahead of possible shifts by the state to populist economic policies.

"Even as the strong harvest cools food-price growth and headline inflation‚ significant constraints on job creation and low confidence will temper consumers willingness to spend‚" BMI research analysts said in a note.

Anglogold Ashanti lost 4.29% to R132.23, Gold Fields 1.99% to R45.79 and Sibanye 3.35% to R15.59.

Anglogold Ashanti was under pressure after announcing it would seek to retrench up to a quarter of its workforce in a bid to restore profitability.

Among retailers, Massmart lost 4.06% to R102.64 and Truworths 2.68% to R69.40.

Market heavyweight Naspers also extended its losses this week, down 1.07% to R2,580.00.

Global equities were mixed‚ with major US markets up and European markets down. However‚ the euro‚ which the rand usually tracks‚ sharply pared recent gains against the dollar.

This came as reports emerged that European Central Bank president Mario Draghi had been misinterpreted in a speech earlier this week‚ which the market saw as paving the way for removing monetary stimulus‚ Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At the close of the JSE‚ the Dow Jones industrial average had gained 0.6%‚ the Nasdaq 0.8% and the S&P 500 0.76%.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.62%‚ the CAC 40 0.12% and the Dax 0.24%.

Brent crude was up 2.03% in its third straight day of gains to $47.1.

Gold firmed 0.26% to $1250.16 an ounce and platinum 0.89% to $919.47.

The rand was at R12.9693 to the dollar from R13.0151.

The euro was at $1.1366 from $1.1338.