The futures market gained on Wednesday as a stronger rand lifted banks and financial stocks, while US equities opened sharply up.

The all share closed 0.32% higher at 51‚596.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.48%.

Financials lifted 0.83% and resources 0.96%.

Gold and platinum miners lost 3.24% and 1.37%‚ respectively‚ and general retailers 1.55%.

At the close‚ the Dow Jones industrial average had gained 0.6%‚ the Nasdaq 0.8%, and the S&P 500 0.76%.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.62%‚ the CAC 40 0.12%, and the Dax 0.24%.

Brent crude was up 2.03% in its third straight day of gains to $47.10.

Gold firmed 0.26% to $1250.16 an ounce and platinum 0.89% to $919.47.

US equities climbed after a technology-led fall on Tuesday, as markets digested the implications of a record €2.42bn fine levied by the EU.

The local near-dated‚ top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.52% at 45,859 points.

The number of contracts traded was 19,921 from Tuesday’s 45,622.

The rand was at R12.9693 to the dollar from R13.0151.