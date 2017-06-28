Delay in US healthcare vote puts Asian shares under pressure

Tokyo — Asian shares slumped on Wednesday after Wall Street was knocked hard in the wake of a delay to a US healthcare reform vote, while the euro rallied after European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi hinted that the ECB could trim its stimulus in 2017.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4%, pulling further away from more than two-year highs probed earlier this week. On Monday, it touched its highest level since May 2015.

"We’ve had a pretty good run," said Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies. "I suspect what people have owned has done very well, and they want to sell some of those positions."

Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped 0.3%, facing challenges from the dollar’s reversal of its rise against the yen. But the banking and insurance sectors outperformed on the expectation of higher rates.