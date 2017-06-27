Rand unchanged despite weaker dollar as market awaits Yellen speech

The rand was steady in midday trade on Tuesday as the dollar lost ground against the euro ahead of US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen’s speech later in the day.

Yellen is expected to confirm the Fed’s hawkish stance after increasing interest rates earlier in the month, but the market is continuing to question the policy amid the released of mixed US data on Monday.

New home sales in the US came in higher than expected at 610,000 versus a 590,000 consensus forecast, but durable goods orders fell 1.1%, raising questions about the sustainability of US GDP growth for the rest of the year.

Lower oil prices also continue to cast a shadow over the Fed’s hawkish policy as it could worsen disinflationary tendencies in a higher rate environment.

In the late morning, Brent crude had lifted 0.6% to $46.18 a barrel, but is 18% lower for the year so far.

TreasuryOne trader Andre Botha said markets were quiet ahead of Yellen’s speech. "Some volatility could flow forth as the market will be looking for clues as to whether the Fed will continue with the hawkish stance and keep their determination to hike rates again this year."

The euro was also supported by an upbeat assessment by European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi on expected growth for the area, after initially falling as he re-committed the ECB to continue with its loose monetary policies. However, higher growth could spur the start of an interest rate raising cycle, something the Germans want.

At 11.31am, the rand was at R12.8808 to the dollar from R12.8610, R14.4903 to the euro from R14.3805, and at R16.4289 to the pound from R16.3618.

The euro was at $1.1250 from $1.1181.

Currency markets have so far shrugged off news reports that deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi has questioned the efficacy of the Reserve Bank’s inflation-targeting policy — in contrast to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s stated support for the Bank’s independence, following the public protector’s recommendation to change the Bank’s mandate.

At midday, Statistics SA is expected to release the employment statistics, surveying the formal economy, for the first quarter. Stats SA has already released its quarterly labour force survey for the first quarter, indicating unemployment levels reached a record high of 27.7%.