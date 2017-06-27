Rand marginally stronger as global market volatility eases

The rand retained its firmer bias against major currencies on Tuesday morning, as the market awaits direction from local and foreign data releases scheduled for later in the day.

Analysts said global market volatility usually dropped off in July due to the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere.

This had seemingly "come early" with the market appearing less reactive to data releases, Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

The rand was likely to retain a firmer bias against the dollar, but this would be constrained, said Cairns.

US consumer confidence data is expected later on Tuesday, with the market currently sceptical of the US Federal Reserve’s view that GDP growth in the world’s largest economy will pick up. The Fed has indicated it will raise interest rates a for a third time in 2017 in December, followed by another three increases in 2018.

At midday Statistics SA is expected to release the employment statistics, surveying the formal economy, for the first quarter.

Stats SA has already released its quarterly labour force survey for the first quarter, indicating unemployment levels had reached a record high of 27.7%.

The release could give impetus to calls for the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates to boost growth.

At 9.09am‚ the rand was at R12.8334 to the dollar from Monday’s R12.861. It was at R14.3636 to the euro from R14.3805 and at R16.3298 to the pound from R16.3618.

The euro was at $1.1193 from $1.1181.