Rand marginally stronger as global market volatility eases

27 June 2017 - 10:19 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS

The rand retained its firmer bias against major currencies on Tuesday morning, as the market awaits direction from local and foreign data releases scheduled for later in the day.

Analysts said global market volatility usually dropped off in July due to the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere.

This had seemingly "come early" with the market appearing less reactive to data releases, Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

The rand was likely to retain a firmer bias against the dollar, but this would be constrained, said Cairns.

US consumer confidence data is expected later on Tuesday, with the market currently sceptical of the US Federal Reserve’s view that GDP growth in the world’s largest economy will pick up. The Fed has indicated it will raise interest rates a for a third time in 2017 in December, followed by another three increases in 2018.

At midday Statistics SA is expected to release the employment statistics, surveying the formal economy, for the first quarter.

Stats SA has already released its quarterly labour force survey for the first quarter, indicating unemployment levels had reached a record high of 27.7%.

The release could give impetus to calls for the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates to boost growth.

At 9.09am‚ the rand was at R12.8334 to the dollar from Monday’s R12.861. It was at R14.3636 to the euro from R14.3805 and at R16.3298 to the pound from R16.3618.

The euro was at $1.1193 from $1.1181.

Gold steady ahead of Janet Yellen’s speech

Metal is hardly changed as a weaker dollar provides support and traders await comments from the Federal Reserve chair for clues on US monetary policy
2 hours ago

Oil edges higher for fourth consecutive session

Concern over the glut caps gains, while an analyst warns that money managers seem to have abandoned all hope that Opec will rebalance the market
2 hours ago

Japanese equities inch towards two-year highs

Asian markets lack clear direction as Wall Street offers few catalysts and investors await comments from Federal Reserve chief
2 hours ago

