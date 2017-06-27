JSE strengthens as miners reverse losses and rand hedges gain

The JSE gained on Tuesday after mining stocks and rand hedges were boosted by a weaker rand. Miners reversed losses they sustained on Monday.

In early evening trade, the rand lost about 2% to the euro, and almost 1% to the dollar.

The all share gained 0.28% to 51,432.2 points, while the blue-chip top 40 was up 0.39%.

Diversified miners and gold shares stood out with Anglo American gaining 5.45% to R167.90, BHP 4.04% to R193.79 and Glencore 4.52% to R47.40.

The resources index gained 2.83%, after losing 1.2% on Monday, while most other indices declined.

Banks lost 0.82%, financials 0.76%, property 0.75% and industrials 0.1%. The gold index gained 2.01% and platinum 1.27%.

Gold Fields gained 2.86% to R46.72, AngloGold Ashanti 2.42% to R138.15 and Harmony 2.55% to R21.70.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 7.98% to R158.32 and Assore 5.21% to R182.01.

Anheuser-Busch InBev gained 0.75% and Richemont 0.78%.

Banks were the main drag on the index, with Standard Bank down 1.17% to R142.12 and FirstRand 0.96% lower to R47.60.

Naspers, which gave up 0.83% on Monday, lost a further 0.33% to R2,608.00, despite market-pleasing final results released last week.

There have been calls from some investors for Naspers to spin off its $114bn stake in Tencent, but reports on Monday suggested that management had no intention of doing so.

Lacklustre unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2017 also put pressure on the rand, with Statistics SA data showing that formal-sector employment fell by 48,000 from the previous quarter. Year-on-year employment fell 0.6%.

In early evening trade, US markets were mixed, with the Dow Jones industrial average flat and the tech heavy Nasdaq down 0.27%.

International focus over the next few days will be on speeches from a number of central bank officials, including US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen on Tuesday evening.

The market has been sceptical that US GDP growth will be sufficiently robust this year to allow for the Fed to continue with its interest-rate increasing cycle.

Dow Jones Newswire cited analysts saying the dollar was bolstered by an expectation that Yellen would again strike a hawkish tone, which has resulted in the greenback’s sharply strengthening previously.

Comments by European Central Bank president Mario Draghi that the eurozone was recovering boosted the euro.

Despite Draghi’s belonging among the more dovish policy makers at the bank, a more positive assessment of improving economic prospects suggested he may be willing to back a gradual tightening of monetary policy, Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

At 5.25pm the rand was 0.8% weaker to the dollar at R12.9631 and 2% lower against the euro at R14.6491.

The euro was at $1.1299.

Gold had gained 0.24% to $1247.31 an ounce, platinum 0.35% to 920.45, and iron ore $2.63% to $58.5 a tonne.