JSE slightly firmer ahead of Yellen’s address

The JSE was a little firmer at midday on Tuesday with global markets mostly quiet ahead of Federal Reserve Bank chairperson Janet Yellen’s address in London.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said international market focus would shift to Yellen’s speech in London, with markets expected to be quiet ahead of it. Yellen is expected to give hints on the Fed’s strategy on interest rates.

Europe’s leading markets were slightly weaker at midday‚ in anticipation of Yellen’s address.

Just after midday, the all share had lifted 0.5% to 51,542.9 points, supported by gains in mining stocks, which rose on firmer commodity prices.

The gold mining index gained 2.59%, resources 2.06% and platinums 0.4%.

The price of Brent crude was 0.75% firmer at $46.26 a barrel, while that of gold was up 0.51% to $1,250.61 an ounce and platinum 0.47% to $921.22.

Diversified miners made good gains, led by Anglo American, up 3.51% to R164.81 and BHP 2.87% to R191.60.

Kumba Iron Ore shot up 5.03% to R154 while African Rainbow minerals lifted 3.78% to R75.24.

Gold miners stood out with Gold Fields gaining 2.97% to R46.77, AngloGold Ashanti 2.85% to R138.72 and Sibanye 1.99% to R16.44.