Markets

JSE slightly firmer ahead of Yellen’s address

27 June 2017 - 13:25 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE was a little firmer at midday on Tuesday with global markets mostly quiet ahead of Federal Reserve Bank chairperson Janet Yellen’s address in London.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said international market focus would shift to Yellen’s speech in London, with markets expected to be quiet ahead of it. Yellen is expected to give hints on the Fed’s strategy on interest rates.

Europe’s leading markets were slightly weaker at midday‚ in anticipation of Yellen’s address.

Just after midday, the all share had lifted 0.5% to 51,542.9 points, supported by gains in mining stocks, which rose on firmer commodity prices.

The gold mining index gained 2.59%, resources 2.06% and platinums 0.4%.

The price of Brent crude was 0.75% firmer at $46.26 a barrel, while that of gold was up 0.51% to $1,250.61 an ounce and platinum 0.47% to $921.22.

Diversified miners made good gains, led by Anglo American, up 3.51% to R164.81 and BHP 2.87% to R191.60.

Kumba Iron Ore shot up 5.03% to R154 while African Rainbow minerals lifted 3.78% to R75.24.

Gold miners stood out with Gold Fields gaining 2.97% to R46.77, AngloGold Ashanti 2.85% to R138.72 and Sibanye 1.99% to R16.44.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gold steady ahead of Janet Yellen’s speech
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as improved sentiment ...
Markets
3.
The Financial Choice Act is an attack on ...
Markets
4.
JSE opens firmer, with banks, gold and platinum ...
Markets
5.
Rand takes advantage of weaker dollar and absence ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.