JSE opens firmer, with banks, gold and platinum shares rising
The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday as banks rebounded for the second session, and platinum and gold shares also chipped in on the upside on firmer commodity prices and a weaker dollar.
The gold price was 0.47% up at $1,250.18 an ounce as the dollar remained on the back foot against the euro.
"Gold continued to rally due to a subdued dollar making bargain buying more attractive," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.
... Gigaba has been far more protective of the Reserve Bank and its mandate ... but clearly the risks and the pressures are growingJohn Cairns, Rand Merchant Bank
It was likely gold would encounter resistance at $1,280/oz but until then the rally could hold, they said.
Banking shares rose on the firmer rand which was at R12.82/$ from R12.86/$ in early morning trade.
Investors shrugged off news reports that Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi had questioned the efficacy of the Reserve Bank’s inflation-targeting policy — in contrast to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s stated support for the Bank’s independence, following the public protector’s recommendation to change the Bank’s mandate.
"Since Gigaba has been far more protective of the Reserve Bank and its mandate, we should still not expect that actual changes would occur soon but clearly the risks and the pressures are growing," Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst John Cairns said.
General retailers rose in tandem with banks.
On global markets, the Dow Jones industrial average closed flat on Monday (+0.07%). Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to take up positions ahead of US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s speech later in the day.
The Nikkei 225 average gained 0.36% in Tokyo and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index softened 0.06%.
The spot gold price was 0.45% higher at $1,249.87 an ounce and platinum climbed 0.48% to $921.66 an ounce.
At 9.35am on the JSE the all share was 0.43% higher at 51,508.5 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.45%. The platinum index rose 2.07%, gold 1.88%, resources 1.58%, general retailers 0.74%, and banks 0.64%. Property softened 0.11%.
Early gainers included Anglo American, rising 2.69% to R163.51, Kumba Iron Ore up 4.16% to R152.72 and ArcelorMittal SA adding 4.49% to R5.35.
Rand hedge British American Tobacco softened 0.60% to R890.66.
Among gold stocks Harmony rose 2.32% to R21.65, Sibanye 1.49% to R16.36 and AngloGold Asahanti 2.31% to R138.
In the platinum sector Lonmin rose 4.14% to R11.06.
Nedbank was up 1.13% to R212.11 and Standard Bank 0.74% to R144.86.
Old Mutual dropped 0.31% to R32.43.
Telkom shed 0.49% to R64.83.
Naspers was up 0.44% to R2,628.24 despite the company again confirming it had no intention to unbundle its 34% stake in Tencent.
