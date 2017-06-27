JSE opens firmer, with banks, gold and platinum shares rising

The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday as banks rebounded for the second session, and platinum and gold shares also chipped in on the upside on firmer commodity prices and a weaker dollar.

The gold price was 0.47% up at $1,250.18 an ounce as the dollar remained on the back foot against the euro.

"Gold continued to rally due to a subdued dollar making bargain buying more attractive," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.