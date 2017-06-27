JSE may gain from Brazil’s corruption crackdown

The JSE and other emerging-market bourses may on Tuesday ride a rally started in Brazil where the Ibovespa index rose 1.8% Monday after the country’s chief prosecutor charged the president with corruption.

In stark contrast to SA’s state capture investigation, which President Jacob Zuma has managed to delay and derail, Brazil’s Lava Jato — Portuguese for Operation Car Wash — resulted in President Michel Temer getting charged for accepting 500,000 reais (about R2m) in bribes from the CEO of a meat-packing company.

The rand was calm at R12.86/$, R14.40/€ and R16.38/£ at 7am.

Tuesday is a busy day for dollar watchers. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president John Williams is scheduled to give a speech at 10am Johannesburg time.

Then at 7pm, Fed chairperson Janet Yellen will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session in London.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release employment statistics for the first quarter of 2017 at 12pm.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said the figures were expected to reflect weak labour market dynamics with subdued economic activity and depressed business confidence continuing to restrict private-sector employment growth.