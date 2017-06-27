Gold rebounds from six-week low as dollar sags before Fed speeches

London — Gold rose on Tuesday after hitting a six-week low in the previous session as bargain hunting set in and the dollar slid sharply before speeches by US Federal Reserve officials.

Fed officials have signalled that they plan to continue on their current trajectory of interest rate hikes despite a slow down in inflation. But softer-than-expected US data has given rise to some caution. A huge sell order totalling 1.85-million ounces pushed gold to a six-week low on Monday, although the precious metal ultimately failed to break below the 200-day moving average. "If yesterday gold wasn’t able to push below the 200-day moving average that’s a positive sign," said ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele.

"The market is sceptical about Fed rate rises this year and next. Overall we’re optimistic about the outlook for gold, we (see) a weaker dollar later in the year," she added. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,250.30 per ounce by 1.57pm GMT. It hit a near six-week low of $1,236.46 on Monday.

US gold futures for August rose 0.4% to $1,250.90 per ounce. Fed Chair Janet Yellen addresses the British Academy in London at 5pm GMT, after a speech by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker in the US city at 3.15pm GMT Before that, the dollar slipped 0.6% against major currencies, hitting a nine month low versus the euro after the European Central Bank President said he might begin to reduce the Bank’s emergency economic stimulus. A weak dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-US

investors. Gold prices have gained every month this year save June, thanks partly to geopolitical tensions which most recently included Syrian hostilities, a bailout of Italian banks, the policies of US President Donald Trump and Britain’s negotiations to quit the European Union.

"The gold market is seeing a bit of a bid right now. Growing tensions in the Middle East may be playing a part," said INTL FCStone’s Ed Meir in a note. The White House warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that he and his military would "pay a heavy price" if it conducted a chemical weapons attack and said the US had reason to believe such preparations were underway.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $16.61 an ounce, while palladium was flat at $864.97 per ounce.

Platinum rose 0.7% to $918.75, recovering from Monday’s six-week trough.

