Markets

Bonds fractionally weaker despite firmer rand

27 June 2017 - 10:21 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were marginally weaker on Monday morning with markets focused on US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen’s speech later in the day.

The rand, which bonds usually track, was however slightly firmer.

Markets are concerned the Fed may continue with its interest-rate increase cycle despite lacklustre economic data.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the generally lower yield environment continued to encourage support for US risk assets as the market remained of the view that the Fed would need to hold back on its interest-rate increases if macroeconomic data remained lacklustre.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said Tuesday should be another quiet day in the bond market, with the rand holding below R13 to the dollar.

At 9.03am the R186 was bid at 8.5% from Monday’s 8.495% and the R207 at 7.45% from 7.435%.

At the same time, the rand was at R12.8283 from Monday’s R12.861.

US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.1336% from 2.1451%.

Rand marginally stronger as global market volatility eases

Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns says the local currency is likely to retain a firmer bias against the dollar, but it will be ...
Markets
1 hour ago

Gold steady ahead of Janet Yellen’s speech

Metal is hardly changed as a weaker dollar provides support and traders await comments from the Federal Reserve chair for clues on US monetary policy
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil edges higher for fourth consecutive session

Concern over the glut caps gains, while an analyst warns that money managers seem to have abandoned all hope that Opec will rebalance the market
Markets
2 hours ago

Japanese equities inch towards two-year highs

Asian markets lack clear direction as Wall Street offers few catalysts and investors await comments from Federal Reserve chief
Markets
2 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as improved sentiment ...
Markets
2.
The Financial Choice Act is an attack on ...
Markets
3.
Rand takes advantage of weaker dollar and absence ...
Markets
4.
Gold steady ahead of Janet Yellen’s speech
Markets
5.
JSE closes lower as miners sink and banks gain on ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.