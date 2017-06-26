Rand takes advantage of weaker dollar and absence of local political upheaval

The rand turned firmer in late afternoon trade on Monday on a weaker dollar and a respite from negative local political developments, ahead of the upcoming ANC policy conference.

The recent strength in the rand has confounded some analysts’ predictions, resulting in some updating their views toward a firmer level.

The dollar lost ground against the euro after a debt deal was struck with an Italian bank, boosting market confidence for the euro as debt-laden Italian banks have long been a cause of concern.

Markets were waiting for US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen’s speech on Tuesday, to establish if the Fed was still keeping the hawkish stance expressed after raising interest rates earlier in June.

Locally the indications were that some controversial ANC policy stances might be toned down at the party’s conference after the ANC in Gauteng dismissed the concept of white monopoly capital, saying there was "no such thing".

At 3.48pm the rand was at R12.8347 to the dollar from R12.9209, at R14.3878 to the euro from R14.4745 and at R16.361 to the pound from R16.4643.

The euro was $1.1211 from $1.1196.

Asset manager Nomura improved its predictions for the rand in 2017, saying a weaker dollar environment had created opportunities for the rand, despite the risk of further downgrades and outflows from the bond market.

In the past, Nomura has held a very bearish outlook on the rand. It now sees the rand at R14/$ from R15.50/$ at the end of 2017, and R15/$ at the end of 2018 from R16.50/$ previously.

However, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analysts said the rand remained vulnerable to negative headlines. The reaction to these negative factors had been less dramatic than in the past as a weaker dollar and portfolio inflows helped stabilise the rand, they said.

According to RMB, the rand is now consolidating recent gains and targeting R12.8025/$ as the first line of support, with a break there looking to target R12.77/$ and R12.65/$, which has been a target for some time now.