Rand firms slightly after ignoring negative news

The rand was slightly firmer in midday trade on Monday as the market ignored a flat dollar and weaker commodity prices.

The rand continued to exhibit marginal technical improvement on the day, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said. But it could not be described as a decisive move yet.

"It was more suggestive of the dominance of yield-seeking at the moment, and the rand had largely shrugged off the negative comments for the moment," Momentum said.

At 11.46am the rand was at R12.8964 to the dollar from R12.9209, trading in a range of R12.83/$ to R12.94/$.

The rand was at R14.4182 to the euro from R14.4745 and at R16.3892 to the pound from R16.4643.

The euro was at $1.1180 from $1.1196.

Spot gold shed 1.21% to $1,241.42 an ounce and platinum was down 0.96% to $919.43 an ounce. Brent crude edged up 0.28% to $45.81 a barrel.