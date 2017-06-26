Markets

Rand firms slightly after ignoring negative news

26 June 2017 - 12:35 Maarten Mittner
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was slightly firmer in midday trade on Monday as the market ignored a flat dollar and weaker commodity prices.

The rand continued to exhibit marginal technical improvement on the day, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said. But it could not be described as a decisive move yet.

"It was more suggestive of the dominance of yield-seeking at the moment, and the rand had largely shrugged off the negative comments for the moment," Momentum said.

At 11.46am the rand was at R12.8964 to the dollar from R12.9209, trading in a range of R12.83/$ to R12.94/$.

The rand was at R14.4182 to the euro from R14.4745 and at R16.3892 to the pound from R16.4643.

The euro was at $1.1180 from $1.1196.

Spot gold shed 1.21% to $1,241.42 an ounce and platinum was down 0.96% to $919.43 an ounce. Brent crude edged up 0.28% to $45.81 a barrel.

JSE opens slightly weaker as commodities slip, market awaits direction

This week’s release of local economic data, expected to be largely negative, could give impetus to calls for the Reserve Bank to lower interest rates
Markets
1 hour ago

Bonds steady despite subdued foreign buying

Local market is stable on Monday morning in cautious trade as the market awaits fresh drivers
Markets
2 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Glencore’s Australian coal bid may lift JSE ...
Markets
2.
Gold slips as investors await flurry of data ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Naspers lifts JSE all share
Markets
4.
Rand expected to remain range-bound ahead of ...
Markets
5.
Weaker dollar lifts oil, but US drilling activity ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.