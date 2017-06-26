Rand expected to remain range-bound ahead of fresh data

The rand was largely unchanged, albeit with a firmer bias, on Monday morning as the market awaited fresh direction from global developments, notably whether the dollar would soften further.

The dollar has been in a weakening trend against the euro after the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates earlier in the month. US bonds have been firming on the premise that weaker US inflation data would put a spanner in the works of the Fed’s more hawkish stance.

A weaker dollar tends to support the rand, which falls in the basket of emerging-market currencies.

Local data set to be released this week, including employment figures, producer price inflation, private sector credit extension and trade data, were not expected to be the major drivers of rand trade.

Despite various local political headlines and utterances that had the markets on the back foot for much of last week, the rand managed to close firmer than R13 to the dollar on Friday, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

"From a technical perspective, this was mildly positive, and on the international front the major currencies continue to remain range-bound," Nedbank said.

At 8.45am the rand was at R12.8815 to the dollar from R12.9209, at R14.4174 to the euro from R14.4745 and at R16.4242 to the pound from R16.4643.

The euro was at $1.1192 from $1.1196.

Positive local political developments would support the local currency.

The rand has been trending firmer since the Constitutional Court ruling on Thursday that speaker Baleka Mbete does have the authority to decide on a secret ballot in Parliament for the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

This was despite Zuma indicating in Parliament an open vote would take place and by implication appeared to bind the speaker to his wishes as she is a top official within the ANC hierarchy.

A secret ballot is seen as more supportive of the no-confidence vote being successful than an open vote as more ANC MPs might be willing to vote against Zuma.