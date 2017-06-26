Oil edges above 2016 lows but remains under threat from US supply surge

London — Oil rose for a third straight session on Monday, as speculators took advantage of last week’s drop to seven-month lows, although a relentless increase in US supply and little evidence of a widespread drop in global inventories capped gains.

Investors in US crude futures and options have increased their bets against a further rise in prices, just as the number of US oil rigs in operation hit its highest in over three years.

US shale oil output is up about 10% since 2016, and, together with increases from the likes of Brazil, threatens to scupper the efforts of oil cartel Opec and its partners to force a drawdown in global oil inventories via production cuts.

Brent crude futures were up 48 US cents at $46.02 per barrel by 8.36am GMT. The price was still on track for a near 20% drop in the first half of 2017, having hit a trough of $44.35 on June 21, its lowest since November 2016.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 47c at $43.48 per barrel.

"We saw this continued big rise in oil rigs last week and in our view we don’t need a single additional rig for the next 12 months in the US space if we look at balance for 2018," SEB strategist Bjarne Schieldrop said.

"I don’t think Opec is going to cut deeper, at least not for now. I think it’s keeping its fingers crossed and looking forward to quarter three and four and hoping their medicine will do the trick." Opec and 11 rival exporters agreed in May to extend a 1.8-million-barrels-per-day cut in output to March 2018, in the hope that it would force global supply and demand to align.

Traders and analysts said there was little fundamental news to justify more of a bounce in oil prices.

"It is just the fact that the oil market stopped falling … I suspect short-covering," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said that supply was a problem and demand had not grown quickly enough to mop up any excess output.

"Looking into the second half of 2017, we now doubt that demand growth will accelerate sufficiently," they wrote.

Reuters