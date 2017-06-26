MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as improved sentiment lifts global equities

The JSE closed weaker on Monday, led by mining stocks, which came under pressure from a stronger rand and weak commodity prices.

The rand tracked a stronger euro, adding to pressure on the resources index, which ended the day down 1.2%.

The all share closed 0.42% down to 51,288.7 points while the blue chip top 40 lost 0.54%.

Platinum miners lost 1.76%, the gold index 1.68%, industrials 0.53%, resources 1.20%‚ food and drug retailers 0.66% and industrials 0.53%.

Banks gained 1.48% and financials 0.41%.

AngloGold Ashanti lost 1.63% to R134.88, Gold Fields 2.68% to R45.42 and Harmony 1.86% to R21.16.

AngloAmerican Platinum lost 2.73% to R288.40 and Impala 1.27% to R35.05.

Standard Bank gained 2.45% to R143.80 and Nedbank rose 1.82% to R209.75.

After final yearly results that pleased the market, Naspers ended the day 0.83% down to R2,616.65 In early evening trade the rand was at R12.835 to the dollar from Sunday’s R12.9209.

The dollar lost ground against the euro, and European markets rallied, after the Italian government said it would spend up to €17bn to wind down two Italian banks.

Improved sentiment in the market weighed on safe-haven assets. The price of Brent crude, which has recently weighed on many energy stocks in the UK and US, improved slightly earlier in the day but was likely a "dead cat bounce", Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

A expectations of low oil prices remained a bright spot for SA, and "while the firming global growth should provide decent support for commodity prices, further volatility could weigh on the domestic economy", Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategists said.

Emerging markets continue to be boosted by the low interest rates in the US and UK, with Argentina a "politically unstable, deeply junk-rated, inflation-plagued Argentina" selling $2.75bn of a 100-year bond last week, Old Mutual said.

Local bonds firmed on the stronger rand with the R186 bid at an unchanged 8.51%.

Futures tracked the weaker JSE, with the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index 0.53% lower at 45,461 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,400 from Friday’s 20,243.

With Maarten Mittner