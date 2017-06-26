JSE opens slightly weaker as commodities slip, market awaits direction

The JSE opened the week fractionally lower on Monday, as local markets wait for direction from a raft of data releases this week.

At 10.16am the all share was down 0.17% to 51,415.60 points, led by gold miners which gave up 1.62%. Gold itself was down 0.78% to $1,247.10 an ounce and platinum 0.7% to $921.87.

The blue-chip top 40 gave up 0.26%, while banks rose 0.34%, financials 0.06% and platinums 0.23%.

Industrials lost 0.26%, resources 0.32%, property 0.26%, food and drug retailers 0.51% and general retailers 0.14%.

Statistics SA data on employment‚ producer price inflation‚ private sector credit extension and trade are due this week, with most expected to continue their downward trend.

The releases will begin with quarterly employment statistics‚ surveying the formal‚ nonagricultural economy‚ for the first quarter on Tuesday. With SA in technical recession, the figures could give impetus to calls for the Reserve Bank to lower interest rates.

There is likely to be marginal upside in the market today, only inhibited by rand resilience, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

"Friday's upbeat performance represents a combination of … short term bargain-hunting and a slightly improved tone in global markets," the analysts said.

Sentiment remains fragile given what is seen as a sustained attack on SA’s credible economic institutions, but immediate fears have waned somewhat.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed flat on Friday while Asian markets were higher on Monday morning. The Hang Seng firmed 0.75% and the Shanghai composite 0.87%.

After market pleasing results released on Friday, Naspers was flat at R2,641.

Kumba Iron Ore was dropped 2.66% to R149.89 and Assore 3.02% to R172.47.

Sibanye Gold lost 1.3% to R15.99, Anglogold Ashanti 1.79% to R134.66, Gold Fields 1.69% to R45.88 and Harmony Gold 2.04% to R21.12.

Standard Bank added 1.03% to R141.81, Barclays Africa 0.24% to R144.59 and Nedbank 0.49% to R207.02.

Brait lost 0.63% to R58.80 and Remgro 0.66% R209.43.